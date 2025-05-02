Due to Putin's stalling, Trump has prepared options to increase economic pressure on Russia – Bloomberg

The US president has not yet made any decisions as diplomatic efforts continue, sources said.

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

US officials have prepared a number of options for President Donald Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia as dictator Vladimir Putin drags his feet on ending his war against Ukraine., Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The interlocutors warned that Trump has not yet made any decisions as diplomatic efforts continue.

The sources declined to provide details on the options being considered and said any decision rests solely with the US president.

The National Security Council and the State Department did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who met with Putin last week, also did not respond to Bloomberg's questions.

As the media notes, the discussion of further steps in the Russian-Ukrainian settlement may be complicated by the sudden dismissal of National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and the appointment of Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his place.

At the same time, such a personnel reshuffle could help streamline US strategy, as Rubio now holds both positions; currently, the White House's approach to Ukraine is determined by the different ideas of senior officials, in particular Witkoff, who is considered more sympathetic to Russia's positions, the agency adds.