Due to Putin's stalling, Trump has prepared options to increase economic pressure on Russia – Bloomberg
US officials have prepared a number of options for President Donald Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia as dictator Vladimir Putin drags his feet on ending his war against Ukraine., Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
The interlocutors warned that Trump has not yet made any decisions as diplomatic efforts continue.
The sources declined to provide details on the options being considered and said any decision rests solely with the US president.
The National Security Council and the State Department did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who met with Putin last week, also did not respond to Bloomberg's questions.
As the media notes, the discussion of further steps in the Russian-Ukrainian settlement may be complicated by the sudden dismissal of National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and the appointment of Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his place.
At the same time, such a personnel reshuffle could help streamline US strategy, as Rubio now holds both positions; currently, the White House's approach to Ukraine is determined by the different ideas of senior officials, in particular Witkoff, who is considered more sympathetic to Russia's positions, the agency adds.
- On April 26, after speaking with Zelensky, Trump threatened the Russian dictator with new banking and secondary sanctions, criticizing Russia's latest strikes on Ukraine. The US president began to suspect that Putin did not want to end the war and was deceiving him.
- This is not the first time the US President has threatened Putin with sanctions or tariffs, but he has not yet introduced new restrictions against Russia, although he has extended those introduced by Obama and Biden.
- On April 27, Rubio explained that the United States is not imposing new sanctions against Russia because it "doesn't want to go to that point" and "it's not the time" for them. According to the United States, imposing sanctions would mean their withdrawal from the negotiations.
- On May 1, Republican Senator Graham announced that the bill on new US sanctions against Russia is supported by more than 70 of his colleagues. According to the politician, this document provides for the introduction of secondary duties on any country that buys Russian oil, gas, uranium or other products.