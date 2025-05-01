Trump to buyers of Iranian oil: You will receive secondary sanctions immediately

The US President said that such countries and individuals will not be able to do business with the United States.

Donald Trump (Photo: Ken Cedeno/EPA)

US President Donald Trump has said that all buyers of oil for petrochemical products from Iran will be subject to secondary sanctions "immediately". The US head of state wrote about this on his social network X.

"ALERT: All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, NOW!" Trump wrote.

According to the US president, any country or person that purchases any amount of oil or petrochemical products from Iran "will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions".

The politician emphasized that such countries and people will be prohibited from doing business with the States "in any way, shape, or form".