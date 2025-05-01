Trump to buyers of Iranian oil: You will receive secondary sanctions immediately
US President Donald Trump has said that all buyers of oil for petrochemical products from Iran will be subject to secondary sanctions "immediately". The US head of state wrote about this on his social network X.
"ALERT: All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, NOW!" Trump wrote.
According to the US president, any country or person that purchases any amount of oil or petrochemical products from Iran "will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions".
The politician emphasized that such countries and people will be prohibited from doing business with the States "in any way, shape, or form".
- On April 30, the United States announced another new package of sanctions in recent days, targeting companies involved in the trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.
- On May 1, US Defense Secretary Hegseth promised retaliation to Iran for supplying lethal weapons to the Houthi group, against which the United States is military operations.
- Oman, which is acting as a mediator between the US and Iran, announced the indefinite postponement of the third round of talks regarding Tehran's nuclear program.