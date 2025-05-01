Oman announces postponement of US-Iran nuclear talks
A new round of talks between the United States and Iran over the latter's nuclear program has been postponed "due to logistical reasons," said Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Oman's foreign minister, who is mediating the talks.
"For logistical reasons we are rescheduling the US Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday May 3rd", the official wrote on the social network X.
According to the minister, new dates will be announced after mutual agreement.
At the same time, the United States never stated that the meeting should take place this weekend, Bloomberg reports, citing a spokesman of the US President's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.
In addition, an anonymous informed source claims that Washington has never confirmed its participation, but at the same time, negotiations could still take place "in the near future."
Iranian state media, citing the country's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaie, said that the talks were postponed at Oman's request, and that the next possible dates for the meeting would be announced later.
- On April 19, the second round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program between the United States and Iran took place, and on April 26, the third round at high and expert levels.
- On April 22, the US imposed sanctions on Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) magnate Seyed Asadollah Emamjomeh and his corporate network. On April 23, Iran said that new US sanctions on Iran's energy sector demonstrate a "lack of goodwill" towards dialogue between the countries.
- On April 30, the United States announced a new package of sanctions targeting companies involved in the trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.
- On May 1, US Defense Secretary Hegseth promised retaliation to Iran for supplying lethal weapons to the Houthi group, against which the United States is waging military operations.