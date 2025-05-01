Oman announces postponement of US-Iran nuclear talks

New dates will be announced after mutual agreement

Omani and Iranian Foreign Ministers Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Abbas Araghchi (Photo: ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH / EPA)

A new round of talks between the United States and Iran over the latter's nuclear program has been postponed "due to logistical reasons," said Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Oman's foreign minister, who is mediating the talks.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"For logistical reasons we are rescheduling the US Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday May 3rd", the official wrote on the social network X.

According to the minister, new dates will be announced after mutual agreement.

At the same time, the United States never stated that the meeting should take place this weekend, Bloomberg reports, citing a spokesman of the US President's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

In addition, an anonymous informed source claims that Washington has never confirmed its participation, but at the same time, negotiations could still take place "in the near future."

Iranian state media, citing the country's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaie, said that the talks were postponed at Oman's request, and that the next possible dates for the meeting would be announced later.