US will retribute against Iran for supplying weapons to Houthis – Pentagon
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has vowed retribution against Iran for supplying lethal weapons to the Houthi group, against which the United States is waging military operations. The official posted this on the social network X.
The head of the Pentagon noted that the United States sees Iranian military support for the Houthis and "know exactly" what Tehran is doing.
"You know very well what the U.S. Military is capable of — and you were warned. You will pay the CONSEQUENCE at the time and place of our choosing", Hegseth remarked.
The official also recalled US President Donald Trump's statement on March 17: he stated that from that day on Iran would be responsible for every attack committed by the Houthis. Since then, the United States has not yet launched strikes on Iran, although Trump has threatened to do so if Tehran does not agree to a nuclear deal.
- On April 19, the second round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program between the United States and Iran took place , and on April 26, the third round at high and expert levels.
- On April 22, the US imposed sanctions on Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) magnate Seyed Asadollah Emamjomeh and his corporate network. On April 23, Iran said that new US sanctions on Iran's energy sector demonstrate a "lack of goodwill" towards dialogue between the countries.
- On April 30, the United States announced a new package of sanctions targeting companies involved in the trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.