US will retribute against Iran for supplying weapons to Houthis – Pentagon

Pete Hegseth (Photo: Ken Cedeno / EPA)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has vowed retribution against Iran for supplying lethal weapons to the Houthi group, against which the United States is waging military operations. The official posted this on the social network X.

The head of the Pentagon noted that the United States sees Iranian military support for the Houthis and "know exactly" what Tehran is doing.

"You know very well what the U.S. Military is capable of — and you were warned. You will pay the CONSEQUENCE at the time and place of our choosing", Hegseth remarked.

The official also recalled US President Donald Trump's statement on March 17: he stated that from that day on Iran would be responsible for every attack committed by the Houthis. Since then, the United States has not yet launched strikes on Iran, although Trump has threatened to do so if Tehran does not agree to a nuclear deal.