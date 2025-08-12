Before Trump-Putin meeting 42% of Ukrainians considered the US a reliable ally – KMIS

The perception of Ukrainians in the United States depends on the rhetoric of the American leader, sociologists note

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: OP)

On the eve of the announcement of the planned meeting of the US President Donald Trump with the Russian dictator By Vladimir Putin 42% of Ukrainians said they consider the United States a reliable ally. This is according to the results of a new survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

In late July-early August, 42% of respondents agreed with the statement that "The United States continues to seriously help Ukraine to the best of its ability and wants the war to end on terms acceptable to it."

At the same time, 38% of Ukrainians believe that "US support is weakening, they are getting tired of Ukraine and want to pressure it to make concessions to Russia."

19% of those surveyed were unable to answer the question.

Sociologists note that they regularly conduct surveys regarding Ukrainians' perception of support from the US and Europe.

Infographics: KMIS

In the case of the United States, the assessment noticeably depends on the statements of the American leader. In particular, in March, after the start of negotiations with Russia, which began under pressure from Trump, only 24% of respondents said that the US remains an ally of Ukraine, while the vast majority (67%) stated that the United States demands an unacceptable peace from Ukraine.

"Most likely, the fundamental change in the perception of US policy is related to the more fair statements made by the US President during July regarding the war and ways to end it," the sociologists noted.

In their opinion, the planning of the Trump-Putin meeting will again significantly affect the perception of US policy by Ukrainians.

Instead, the perception of Ukrainians in Europe remains almost unchanged.

As of early August, the majority of Ukrainians (63%) still believe that Europe remains a reliable ally that wants a resolution to the war that is acceptable to Ukraine.

Do not think so – 27%.

Sociologists recorded the same results at the beginning of 2025.

The survey was conducted from July 23 to August 4 on the initiative of the Kyiv International Management Institute (KIMI). Using telephone interviews, sociologists surveyed 1022 Ukrainians over 18 years of age residing in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. The sampling error does not exceed 5.8%. In wartime conditions, in addition to the stated formal error, a certain systematic bias is added.