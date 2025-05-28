Belarus to move joint exercises with Russia away from western borders for the sake of "dialogue"

Viktor Khrenin (Photo: Ministry of Defense of Belarus)

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus announced the postponement of the Russian-Belarusian military exercises "West-2025" planned for the fall deep into the country's territory in order to "reduce tensions in the region."

"We have made a decision to reduce the parameters of the Zapad-2025 exercise and move its main maneuvers deep into the territory of the Republic of Belarus from the western borders," said Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

According to him, this decision indicates "a willingness for dialogue, compromises, and a reduction in tensions in the region."

"In terms of intensity and scale, the "West" exercise has always been incomparable to the operational and combat training events conducted in Europe by NATO member states. However, traditionally the very fact of its conduct causes stereotypical speculation on the part of representatives of the military-political leadership of individual European states," said Khrenin.

The Belarusian Defense Minister said he "does not expect a constructive response."

"We are doing this to a greater extent to demonstrate to our allies and partners around the world the truly peace-loving position of the Republic of Belarus," he said.