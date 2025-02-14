Zelenskyy warns of possible Russian war against NATO in 2026

Zelenskyy believes that the Russian military grouping from Belarus can move both to Ukraine and, for example, to Poland or the Baltic countries

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA / VOLODYMYR TARASOV)

Russia could launch a war against NATO countries as early as next year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press briefing at the Munich Security Conference.

"This year, Russia will prepare 15 divisions for training and reinforcing the situation on the Belarusian front. We believe that all of them will be on Belarusian territory or partially. This will amount to 100,000 – 150,000 soldiers. And I am not sure that this force will go into Ukraine," Zelenskyy stated.

He suggested that the Russian forces could target Ukraine, Poland, or the Baltic states.

"I believe this is his [Putin's] goal. According to intelligence assessments, he could go to war with NATO as early as next year," Zelenskyy added.

While the head of state cannot be certain of these plans, the best way to prevent them is to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, said Zelenskyy.

On February 5, 2025, Zelenskyy stated that Putin plans to station his troops in Belarus in 2025 to draw Poland and the Baltic states into the war.

On February 8, the president reported that the Russian army is increasing its numbers by over 100,000 troops, forming new divisions and developing military production.