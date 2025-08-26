The states that complicate Ukraine's path to the European future also needed help from others in their time, said Maksym Prevost

Maxim Prevost (Photo: Leszek Szymanski/EPA)

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevost has called on countries that hinder Ukraine's path to the European Union to remember their own history. He made the statement at a briefing in Odesa, reports Ukrinform.

"We hope that those European countries that complicate Ukraine's path to a European future will realize that they once needed the help of others. Some of us have forgotten our own history," Prevost said.

Belgian Foreign Minister added that these states should not forget what others have done for them.

"And if their countries had been held hostage because of their national interests, perhaps they would not be where they are today. Don't forget that," the official added.

During the briefing, he also addressed the head of Ukrainian diplomacy Andriy Sybiga. He noted that he dreams of celebrating Ukraine's Independence Day in peaceful Kyiv.

"This day will come, I am sure. And then we will celebrate not only Ukraine's independence, but also its European future," Prevost summarized.

On March 14, 2025, Zelenskyy announced that the decision on Ukraine's membership in the EU is being blocked by only one country, Hungary. To resolve foreign policy and security issues, the support of all member states of the block is needed.

On June 26, Orban announced the results of the Voks2025 propaganda national poll on Ukraine's accession to the EU. He stated that the vast majority of Hungarians voted against.