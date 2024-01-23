White House warns window closing for Ukraine assistance as pivotal months approaching

John Kirby (Screenshot)

The coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, believes that the next few months "will be critical for Ukraine", and if Congress does not approve additional funding during this period, it will have "disastrous consequences", he said at a briefing.

"The next couple of months are going to be critical for Ukraine," Kirby said, adding that the Russians continue to fire missiles and drones at Ukraine.



Therefore, the Ukrainian command already has to make difficult decisions about which weapons and ammunition to use in conditions when their stocks are decreasing, the representative of the White House noted.

At the same time, the Russian Federation continues to receive aid from Iran and North Korea, including ballistic missiles. In addition, the Russians have established their own production of drones and other weapons systems.

In this context, Kirby noted that the US administration seeks the victory of Ukraine.

When asked what will happen if Congress refuses to approve further aid for Ukraine, Kirby replied: "Some of our allies and partners might have to make different decisions if they see American leadership falter here or the United States pull back from supporting Ukraine. That would have potentially disastrous consequences for Ukraine."

On January 4, 2024, the White House announced that the United States has run out of money to finance military aid to Ukraine, so Congress must urgently approve a new support package.

US President Joe Biden, during a recent meeting with lawmakers of the House of Representatives and the Senate, tried to describe the situation in Ukraine as objectively as possible, explaining why it is so in need of additional funding, reported CNN.

On January 18, Biden agreed to tougher immigration policies demanded by Republicans to avoid criticism and provide aid to Ukraine.

In response, Trump warned Republicans against concluding an agreement on border policy and aid to Ukraine if they do not receive "everything needed" to stop the flow of migrants to the United States.