Berezna will temporarily head the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications

The government plans to establish information policy and strategic communications as a separate area of focus

Tetiana Berezhna (Photo: Minister's Instagram)

The government appointed the Deputy Minister of Economy, Tetiana Berezhna, as the acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"During a time of transformation, it is important for the ministry to maintain manageability, financial capacity, and interaction with the cultural community. That is why the duties of the interim head have been entrusted to an experienced manager with a strong background in public policy, international projects, and working with partners," Svyrydenko wrote.

According to the Prime Minister, the main task for the new leader will be to ensure adequate funding for Ukrainian culture during the war.

"Conducting an audit of needs, activating dialogue with donors, and finding additional resources are the areas in which Tetiana has already demonstrated results at the Ministry of Economy. Berezhnaya has extensive experience in reforms, cultural diplomacy, and international cooperation, including as the Ukrainian Commissioner at EXPO-2025 in Japan," wrote Svyrydenko.

The Prime Minister announced that the government plans to eventually separate information policy and strategic communications into a separate area "with a clear mandate and resources".

"This will allow us to work in a focused way on the country's information resilience. Cultural policy needs a new impetus," she added.

Berezna served as Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine from June 17, 2022. Svyrydenko held the position of Minister since November 2021..