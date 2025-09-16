Bessent: The war would have ended in two or three months if Europe had introduced secondary tariffs

The U.S. Treasury Secretary explains that such a move would cut off Moscow's main source of revenue

Scott Bessent (Photo: BONNIE CASH/EPA)

If Europe were to impose significant secondary tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil, Russia's war against Ukraine would end in 60 or 90 days. This was stated by the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in an interview with to Reuters and Bloomberg.

He notes that such a move would cut off Moscow's main source of revenue.

Bessent also criticized European countries that continue to buy Russian oil or petroleum products refined in India from Russian raw materials, claiming that they are helping to finance the war.

He also said that the United States is ready to work with European countries to strengthen sanctions against Russian companies, including oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, and to consider a wider use of frozen Russian sovereign assets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.