Biden said that "dark days" have come for America and called for fighting back
The 46th President of the United States Joe Biden expressed concern about attacks on the rule of law and threats to civil rights during his successor's time. Donald Trump, which is one of his harshest critical speeches since leaving office. This was reported by... reports Politico.
Biden spoke at a meeting of the National Bar Association, and his speech lasted about 20 minutes.
"This cannot be prettified. These are dark days. It is reflected in every cruel act of the authorities, every curtailment of fundamental freedoms, every destruction of the old, established order," he said.
The 46th President of the United States did not name Donald Trump himself, but directly criticized his administration for trying to "erase the truth" and accused Congress of "standing aside" and failing to control the powers of the executive branch, the publication notes.
At the end of his speech, Biden stated that America is worth fighting for.
"There has been nothing in the history of our country that we have not been able to achieve. We are the only nation in the world that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it," he said.
- April 16, Bidenfor the first time since leaving the White House He gave a public speech and criticized the policies of his successor, Trump. At the Conference of Advocates, Advisors, and Representatives of People with Disabilities, he spoke about the amount of "damage" the new administration had already inflicted.
- June 2nd, Trump spread a conspiracy theory about the claim that Biden was allegedly executed in 2020 and that "clones" or "robotic beings" are being used in his place.
