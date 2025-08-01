Biden said that "dark days" have come for America and called for fighting back

Joe Biden (Photo: BONNIE CASH/EPA)

The 46th President of the United States Joe Biden expressed concern about attacks on the rule of law and threats to civil rights during his successor's time. Donald Trump, which is one of his harshest critical speeches since leaving office. This was reported by... reports Politico.

Biden spoke at a meeting of the National Bar Association, and his speech lasted about 20 minutes.

"This cannot be prettified. These are dark days. It is reflected in every cruel act of the authorities, every curtailment of fundamental freedoms, every destruction of the old, established order," he said.

The 46th President of the United States did not name Donald Trump himself, but directly criticized his administration for trying to "erase the truth" and accused Congress of "standing aside" and failing to control the powers of the executive branch, the publication notes.

At the end of his speech, Biden stated that America is worth fighting for.

"There has been nothing in the history of our country that we have not been able to achieve. We are the only nation in the world that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it," he said.