Merz may provide Zelensky with long-range missiles at the meeting, but not Taurus

Friedrich Merz (Photo: EPA/FILIP SINGER)

Germany may provide Ukraine with "millions of euros" for the development and mass production of long-range missiles. This was reported by with reference to unnamed insiders.

According to media reports, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is looking for a way to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons without fulfilling his promise to transfer Taurus missiles. It is planned that the government will allocate "millions of euros" to the Ukrainian defense industry for the production of missiles with a range of up to 2,500 km .

It is noted that Kyiv is currently allegedly conducting research on such missiles and has even deployed several of them to strike deep into Russia and more than 400 km from the front line.

It is also noted that at Merz's meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 28, the issue of Taurus delivery may be "taboo." However, according to Bild, Germany may provide other weapons systems instead, such as the Mars-2 system.

The M30 and M31 missiles for Mars-2 are GPS-guided. It is reported that Merz can supply new systems and additional missiles and thus fulfill the promise of "long-range weapons", but in a roundabout way.