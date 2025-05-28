"Putin's friend" in Germany wants to hold a referendum on Taurus for Ukraine
The head of the German far-left party Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), Sarah Wagenknecht, is calling for a referendum on the federal government's course amid debates about possible arms supplies to Ukraine without range restrictions, ntv reports.
Wagenknecht criticized the German government's policy on supplying weapons to Ukraine, in particular the possible provision of Taurus cruise missiles.
"The chancellor's turn to arms policy is completely irresponsible. If German weapons – perhaps Taurus missiles – hit Russian cities in the future, it would be tantamount to a declaration of war on Moscow," Wagenknecht said.
She also expressed concern about a possible change in policy regarding restrictions on the range of weapons.
"First the federal government is classifying the weapons deliveries and then lifting the range restrictions – this only makes sense if it seriously wants to deliver the Taurus or has already done so," said the BSW chairwoman.
In her opinion, such treatment of citizens is allegedly unacceptable and called for a referendum.
"We need a referendum on Germany's policy towards Ukraine, especially on the ban on the supply of Taurus missiles," Wagenknecht demanded.
She emphasized that society should have the right to influence foreign policy decisions.
"It can't be that the public is shut out and then we suddenly wake up in a nuclear war," she said.
- On May 26, Merz said that there were no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons that had been delivered to Ukraine. This was a joint opinion of Germany, France, and Britain.
- On the same day, German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil stated that his country was not changing restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russia, refuting the Prime Minister's words.
- On May 27, Merz explained his statement about lifting the limit on the long-range weapons transferred to Ukraine. He emphasized that this was a decision that had already been made "some time ago."