Merz on the transfer of Taurus missiles: Ukraine can count on Germany
Ukraine can count on the new German government, in particular on the issue of the possibility of transferring Taurus long-range cruise missiles. This was stated by the newly elected Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz on the air of the ZDF television channel.
"President Zelenskyy knows that he can rely on me and the Federal Republic," Merz said in response to a question about the possible supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.
According to the Chancellor, in the transition period after the elections, Germany was not active enough on the international stage, but he intends to change this approach.
In particular, Merz announced plans to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as hold a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The Chancellor noted that the purpose of these contacts is to discuss further support for Ukraine from partners. He also expressed the opinion that it would be appropriate to involve Poland in the diplomatic format with the participation of Germany, France and the United Kingdom.
- On April 14, 2025, Merz announced his readiness to transfer Taurus to Ukraine, but in coordination with the allies. He was supported by the head of European diplomacy, Kai Kallas.
- On April 15, it became known that Pistorius does not support Merz in supplying long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.
- On April 16, Scholz said that Merz may change his mind about supplying Taurus to Ukraine when he "finds out everything."
- On April 19, Melnyk wrote a letter to Merz. He demands the immediate delivery of Taurus to Ukraine and 30% of Germany's aviation.
- On April 21, Pistorius spoke about the Germans' "intimate relationship" with weapons amid discussions about Taurus for Ukraine.