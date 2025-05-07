Merz wants to visit Ukraine soon

Friedrich Merz (Photo: EPA)

Newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to visit Ukraine soon, Tagesschau reports.

During his visit to Paris, Merz said that he seeks to do everything possible within the framework of the European Union to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine after the upcoming weekend, and in the future, the conclusion of a peace agreement with Russia.

"There is one main question: is Russia ready to agree to a 30-day ceasefire," Merz emphasized.

The Chancellor also noted that security guarantees for Ukraine from Germany should only be considered if a long-term cessation of hostilities is achieved.

He emphasized the importance of the United States' continued involvement in resolving the situation and ensuring Ukraine's security.

"The US must stay in the game," Merz said, adding that he hopes Washington will continue to fulfill its obligations both within NATO and in support of Ukraine.