Merz wants to visit Ukraine soon
Newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to visit Ukraine soon, Tagesschau reports.
During his visit to Paris, Merz said that he seeks to do everything possible within the framework of the European Union to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine after the upcoming weekend, and in the future, the conclusion of a peace agreement with Russia.
"There is one main question: is Russia ready to agree to a 30-day ceasefire," Merz emphasized.
The Chancellor also noted that security guarantees for Ukraine from Germany should only be considered if a long-term cessation of hostilities is achieved.
He emphasized the importance of the United States' continued involvement in resolving the situation and ensuring Ukraine's security.
"The US must stay in the game," Merz said, adding that he hopes Washington will continue to fulfill its obligations both within NATO and in support of Ukraine.
- On April 30, Scholz's party voted in favor of a coalition agreement with the CDU/CSU, and Merz was elected as the candidate for Chancellor of Germany.
- On May 5, the Social Democratic Party of Germany officially signed a coalition agreement with the leaders of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU).
- On May 6, Friedrich Merz was elected Federal Chancellor of Germany in the second round of voting in the Bundestag. He received 325 votes, out of the required 316.