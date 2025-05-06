Merz elected German Chancellor on second attempt

In the second round of voting, he received 15 more votes than the previous result.

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Cabinet of Ministers)

Friedrich Merz was elected as the Federal Chancellor of Germany in the second round of voting in the Bundestag. He received 325 votes, against the required 316, Spiegel reports .

The vote took place on the afternoon of May 6, immediately after a disastrous first ballot in which Merz received only 310 votes.

This time, 325 members of parliament voted for Merz's candidacy, nine more than the required 316 votes.

289 voted against, one abstained, and three ballots were declared invalid.

It was previously reported that this situation with the election of the chancellor has occurred for the first time in the history of Germany. Never before has a candidate for the position of chancellor been defeated in a vote in the Bundestag after successful coalition negotiations.