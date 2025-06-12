Bloomberg: NATO expands satellite surveillance of Russian troop movements in Ukraine

NATO is increasing its satellite surveillance capabilities to monitor military movements in Ukraine and on Russia's borders with Eastern Europe, NATO Military Committee Chairman Pierre Vandieu told Bloomberg .

According to him, the new system will allow the alliance to conduct surveillance over "vast territories" for the first time, record troop movements, maneuvers, and combat operations.

"Today we are not sure that the Russians will stop in Ukraine," Vandieux said.

According to him, expanding satellite surveillance is also important for reassuring countries on NATO's eastern flank.

"We will be able to tell them: we are watching," he emphasized.

An unnamed NATO official told the publication that satellite monitoring technologies could also be used in the Arctic, a region that is becoming increasingly important due to growing Russian and Chinese ambitions.

The alliance began developing satellite surveillance after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The first step was the SINBAD pilot project, which will precede the full launch of the new NATO system in January 2026, the journalists noted.

"Satellite surveillance is one area where NATO relies heavily on the United States. Other members of the alliance are seeking to reduce this dependence, particularly after US President Donald Trump focused the US on threats from Asia, pushing European security issues to the background," the publication writes.