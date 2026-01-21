Vladimir Putin (Photo: Ramil Sitdikov/EPA)

In early January, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has received a draft peace plan agreed between Ukraine and its European partners. This was reported by the agency Bloomberg with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

They said that the Russian dictator received the draft document earlier this month through the director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's representative in negotiations with the United States, Kirill Dmitriev.

The media reports that the draft has been unofficially submitted to Moscow for review. This will allow Putin to prepare feedback and propose changes before the expected visit of the US special envoy Steve Witkoff and a member of the negotiating team for the settlement of the war Jared Kushner to Moscow.

The media reported that the Kremlin viewed the proposal as a significant "step forward," although it did not lead to a final agreement. Many of the issues of interest to Moscow were either absent or worded in a way that the Kremlin found unsatisfactory. Nevertheless, the inclusion of these topics and the fact that work on them has begun were perceived as a positive development.

Russia believes that Kushner, who joined Witkoff in talks with Putin in Moscow last month, helped structure the negotiation process and create a framework to guide the discussions, the sources said.