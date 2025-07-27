Bodnar on Zelensky's meeting with Navrotsky: We will try to organize the visit as soon as possible

Ukraine is interested in an open dialog with the newly elected president of Poland, diplomat says

Vasyl Bodnar (Photo: Facebook account of the diplomat)

The newly elected President of Poland Karol Navrotsky, who will be sworn in on August 6, has been invited to visit Ukraine. This was reported in an interview with "We Are Ukraine" by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar.

According to him, as soon as the results of the presidential election in Poland became known, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Navrotsky on his victory.

"We have sent a letter of congratulations. We have also offered to organize a telephone conversation, and we are currently preparing it," the diplomat said.

According to him, Navrotsky has an open invitation to visit Ukraine.

"We will try to organize this visit as soon as possible. I won't give any timeframe now, it's a matter for the President's Office to decide when it's clear," Bodnar explained.

He added that Poland is a neighboring country and a strategic partner, so Ukraine is interested in an open dialogue with Navrotsky.

On June 28, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine will continue to work on strengthening relations with the new Polish government. The country intends to "do everything in its power".

July 1 Navrotsky said "with full confidence" that he would meet with the Ukrainian president.