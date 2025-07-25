In Poland, the recount of votes in the presidential election has been completed; Nawrocki has extra votes

The winner of the race, Navrotskiy, was found to have received extra votes

Karol Nawrocki (Photo: EPA)

The district election commissions, regarding which a decision was made to recount votes during the second round of the Polish presidential elections, have completed their verification. In favor of the election winner. Karol Nawrocki Over 1500 votes were incorrectly counted. reports National Prosecutor's Office of Poland.

The ballot paper recount was carried out in 250 district polling stations, which were suspected of having a "high risk of error".

According to Przemysław Nowak, a spokesman for the National Prosecutor's Office of Poland, in 166 commissions (66%) no discrepancies were found between the official voting protocols and the findings obtained as a result of the ballot paper check.

While errors were found in 84 commissions (33%), specifically in 76 of them votes for one candidate were attributed to another (this concerned both election participants), and in others there were discrepancies in the number of invalid protocols.

As a result, the review of the ballots showed that in the second round, Nawrocki received 1,538 fewer votes, and Rafał Trzaskowski received 1,541 more votes than indicated in the official election protocols.

According to Novak, the investigation into violations in the election process and vote counting is ongoing.

In proceedings where discrepancies are found between the official voting results and the results of the ballot paper verification, prosecutors will take measures to clarify the causes and nature of the violations, including identifying potential perpetrators.

In the second round of the Polish presidential election, Nawrocki received 50.89% of the vote (10,606,628 votes), while Trzaskowski received 49.11% (10,237,177 votes).