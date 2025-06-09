Poland to review the results of the second round of presidential elections

Elections in Poland (Photo: EPA/LUKASZ GAGULSKI)

Poland may reconsider the results of the second round of the presidential election. The National Election Commission (PKW) will review erroneously filled in protocols, , said its member Ryszard Kalisz.

The commission will meet on June 9 at 17:00. The report will be submitted to the Supreme Court.

After reviewing this report, the court will decide on the validity of the Polish presidential election, Kalisz said.

The second and decisive round of the election took place on June 1. According to the official results , Karol Navrotsky of the Law and Justice (PiS) party won with 10,606,877 votes, or 50.89%. His opponent, Rafał Trzaskowski of the Civic Coalition (KO), received 10,237,286 votes, or 49.11%.