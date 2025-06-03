Duda hopes that Navrotsky will carefully consider the international situation and relations between Poland and Ukraine

Andrzej Duda (Photo: Darek Delmanowicz/EPA)

The current President of Poland Andrzej Duda will talk to the country's newly elected leader Karol Navrotsky about supporting Ukraine's membership in the European Union and NATO. Duda said this in an interview with the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.

He was asked whether Polish-Ukrainian relations would change given that Navrotsky does not support Kyiv's membership in NATO and the EU.

"I'll talk to him about this. As you know, I have a different opinion, but it stems from my presidential experience, that is, almost 10 years of being president of Poland, from all the knowledge I have accumulated over the years, and I will certainly want to share it at least partially when I talk to the newly elected president," Duda said.

He expressed hope that Navrotsky would carefully consider the international situation and relations between Poland and Ukraine.

"Because, as we say in Poland, there is a little bit of a situation where the opinion depends on the seat. The chair of the President of Poland is a specific place, and from this chair the world looks a little different," the Polish leader emphasized .