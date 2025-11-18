Border guards destroyed a Chinese Type-63 multiple launch rocket system in the Toretsk sector. This was reported to by the Phoenix Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit.

Drone pilots have detected and destroyed an enemy MLRS in recent days on the outskirts of Kostiantynivka, along with other Russian heavy equipment. According to the Phoenix border guards, the number of enemy attack aircraft killed during this period is estimated at "hundreds.".

Occupants' logistics in the Toretsk sector are under constant accurate attacks by the Defense Forces.

Reference. The Type 63 is a towed multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) developed in China in the early 1960s. It is in service with dozens of countries besides China, including North Korea and Russia.

The launcher of this MLRS is a lightweight artillery carriage on wheels. The 760- to 840-mm-long body houses seven powder caps, an electric igniter and a warhead. It has rocket-propelled ammunition. All shells weigh about 18 – 18.8 kg. The weight of the warhead is 8.33 kg, the charge in a high-explosive projectile is 1.26 kg.