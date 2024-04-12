Boris Johnson: Russia's capture of Kyiv would be a catastrophe for the US, bigger than Vietnam

The capture of Kyiv by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would be a "catastrophe" for American leadership on the world stage, bigger than Vietnam, according to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as reported by The Telegraph.

He said the ultimate goal of the Russian dictator is to "get Kyiv" because "he wants to take control of the whole country."

"If that happens, I think it would be an absolute catastrophe for the West, and a catastrophe for America and for any concept of American leadership," Johnson said.

In his opinion, Russia's success in Ukraine would be a bigger defeat for the United States than Vietnam was, as after 75 years of NATO's "success," it would suffer its first defeat in a European war.

Johnson said there was no real peace deal that Ukrainians could make to stop the fighting.

"There's no deal they can see they can do with Putin. I mean, nobody comes up to me furtively and says, 'oh, but you know, by the way, we could trade this and this and let's cut a deal.' Nobody suggests that," he said.

However, the politician stated that there are ways for Putin to "end this thing" and still have the opportunity to "claim some sort of moral victory."

At the same time, Johnson said that Donald Trump would abandon his "isolationist rhetoric" regarding Russia's war against Ukraine if he wins the US elections in November.

The situation with the delay in providing aid to Ukraine is "terrible," and he is "praying" that Republicans in Congress will end their blockade of $60 billion in funding for Ukraine.

REFERENCE: The Vietnam War lasted from 1955 to 1975. It was a conflict between North and South Vietnam, involving other forces, including the United States. The Americans supported South Vietnam, but after a long struggle, it was defeated. Ultimately, North Vietnam united the country under a communist regime.

