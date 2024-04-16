Borell on restoring Ukrainian power plants destroyed by Russia: Buying Patriots would be cheaper

On April 11, a large fire broke out in the turbine hall of the Trypilska TPP as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation

Josep Borrell (Photo: EPA/Olivier Matthys)

It would be cheaper to buy American Patriot air defense systems than to restore the Trypilska power plant destroyed by Russia, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said in an interview with Le Monde.

"In a year it may be too late. Before we talk about Ukraine's reconstruction, we need to prevent its destruction. It is cheaper to buy Patriot systems than to restore a power plant targeted by the Russians," said the head of EU diplomacy.

Borrell believes there is no point in comparing the efforts of France, Germany, or any other EU country – it is important to form a common position.

"The total number is important for me, but I fully understand that this amount is made up of very different concepts," he said.

