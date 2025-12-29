Bribes for voting. NABU serves suspicion notices to five MPs

NABU (Illustrative photo: NABU press service)

Five Ukrainian MPs have been suspected of receiving undue benefits for "favorable" votes. About this reported National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The NABU has served suspicion notices to members of an organized criminal group that operated in the parliament and ensured that MPs received undue benefits for the "right" vote.

Read also Fire Point case: NABU did not report a single suspicion at the end of 2025

According to the investigation, the group had a hierarchical structure and a clear division of roles. It consisted of current MPs and officials of the Verkhovna Rada. According to NABU, the group's activities were coordinated by one of the MPs.

To organize the voting, the group members sent instructions with the numbers of the draft laws in a specially created WhatsApp group.

After the votes, individual MPs were systematically given money.

The NABU clarified that the suspects are five MPs. All of them have been served with motions to impose preventive measures.

The MPs are accused of accepting an offer, promise, or obtaining an undue advantage by an official committed by a group.

Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office clarified reported that the suspicions were served on December 27. They added that the group had probably been operating since 2021.

According to the SAPO, some of the participants were responsible for controlling and coordinating other participants, informing them about draft laws and resolutions, as well as changes that had to be supported by voting in favor, or, conversely, rejected by voting against. In addition, the issues delegated by the group's organizer included the receipt, distribution, and transfer of illegal benefits to MPs.

The other members of the group had to be disciplined, consistently support the position of voting for or against, and be present in the session hall on the day of the vote.

The SAPO added that the amount of the unlawful benefit was determined by the "voting efficiency indicator," which depended on the number of draft resolutions and laws supported by each particular MP, as well as attendance at plenary sessions.

The bribe amount ranged from $2000 to $20,000. At least from September 2022 to November 2022, the amount of the unlawful benefit was $2000, and at least from August 2025 it was already $5000.

Funds were usually distributed every Thursday at the beginning of the following month based on the results of the organizer's instructions, given both personally and through other group members, for the previous month.

Law enforcement officers established that from November to December 2025, one of the MPs received at least $145,000 with the provision of further distribution of funds among other parliamentarians.

December 27, NABU reported the disclosure of a criminal group that included current MPs.

On the same day, Ukrayinska Pravda wrote that suspicions were allegedly served four MPs – Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Negulevskyi, Olga Savchenko and Yuriy Kisel.