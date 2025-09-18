Britain detains three people suspected of spying for Russian intelligence

Two men and one woman were detained in the British city of Essex

British police (Illustrative photo: Flickr)

London police have announced the arrest of three people in Essex on suspicion of spying for Russia. About this reports Sky News, citing the police.

These are a 41-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who were detained at one address in Grace, as well as a 46-year-old man who was captured in another location.

The police searched two of the apartments, after which all three were released on bail with certain restrictions.

According to Dominic Murphy, the head of the London Police's anti-terrorism unit, there has been a recent increase in the number of people used by foreign intelligence services as intermediaries or "proxies."