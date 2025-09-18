Britain detains three people suspected of spying for Russian intelligence
London police have announced the arrest of three people in Essex on suspicion of spying for Russia. About this reports Sky News, citing the police.
These are a 41-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who were detained at one address in Grace, as well as a 46-year-old man who was captured in another location.
The police searched two of the apartments, after which all three were released on bail with certain restrictions.
According to Dominic Murphy, the head of the London Police's anti-terrorism unit, there has been a recent increase in the number of people used by foreign intelligence services as intermediaries or "proxies."
- In July, Polish Prime Minister Tusk announced that 32 people suspected of involvement in sabotage and attacks had already been detained in Poland by order of the Russian special services. The defendants are citizens of Poland, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Colombia.
- At the end of August, Latvian law enforcement detained a local citizen who, according to the investigation, was spying on military facilities and transmitted data to the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
- on September 17, Lithuania announced the following exposure of the Russian agent groupwho was preparing terrorist attacks in Europe.
Comments (0)