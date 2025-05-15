British Defense Secretary: We need to put pressure on Putin to come to the negotiating table

John Healy (Photo: EPA/FILIP SINGER)

British Defense Secretary John Healey said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should be "pressured" amid uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey. He said this after a meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin, , The Guardian.

"We have to put pressure on Putin to force him to the negotiating table. We are ready to do this as leading European countries," he emphasized .

The British minister also said that the allies should continue to impose sanctions on Russia. He also mentioned the commitments made by the leaders of the UK, France, Germany and Poland during their visit to Kyiv last week .

"Putin has no chance of winning in Ukraine. Now is the time for him...to start negotiating and end this war," Healy added .