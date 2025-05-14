Brazilian President intends to call on Putin to engage in direct dialogue with Zelensky in Turkey

It is noted that the Brazilian leader supports efforts to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia

President of Brazil (Photo: EPA/TINGSHU WANG)

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he will try to urge Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 15 in Turkey. He said this at a press conference in Beijing on May 14,, reports Ouest-France.

It is noted that in this way the Brazilian president made it clear that he supports this idea.

"I will try to talk to Putin. It costs me nothing to say to him: 'Hey, Comrade Putin, go to Istanbul and negotiate, for God's sake,'" Lula da Silva said .

After his visit to China, Brazilian President intends to stop in Moscow on his way home.