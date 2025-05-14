Brazilian President intends to call on Putin to engage in direct dialogue with Zelensky in Turkey
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he will try to urge Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 15 in Turkey. He said this at a press conference in Beijing on May 14,, reports Ouest-France.
It is noted that in this way the Brazilian president made it clear that he supports this idea.
"I will try to talk to Putin. It costs me nothing to say to him: 'Hey, Comrade Putin, go to Istanbul and negotiate, for God's sake,'" Lula da Silva said .
After his visit to China, Brazilian President intends to stop in Moscow on his way home.
- on May 11, Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially great day for Ukraine and Russia." At the same time, the Russian dictator actually refused the ceasefire on May 12.
- On May 13, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's partners should impose new sanctions against Russia, if Russian dictator Putin does not come to the talks on May 15.
- Russia may be represented at the talks in Turkey by Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy aide Ushakov, the Washington Post.
- May 14 Zelenskyy voiced what he will talk to Putin about, if he does come to Turkey for talks.