Erdogan is ready to host Zelenskyy's talks with Putin in Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed bilateral and regional issues, as well as ending the full-scale war, during a meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on May 15. This was reported by in the office of the Turkish president.
Erdogan said he would be happy to host Zelenskiy's talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, when both sides are ready. According to him, Turkey attaches importance to maintaining open channels of dialogue.
The Turkish leader also stated that at this stage, the course of Russia's war against Ukraine needs to be resolved through direct negotiations. In addition, it is "critically important" to reach a minimal common agreement on key issues.
"President Erdogan said that a historic opportunity to start negotiations had been seized and that he strongly supported the talks at both the technical and leadership levels," the office said .
- on May 15, Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Turkey, where the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia since 2022 are to take place. The first meeting was scheduled with Erdogan. The talks with the Turkish leader lasted almost three hours.
- It was also reported that Erdogan would call for an immediate ceasefire during his meeting with Zelensky