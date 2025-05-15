Erdogan is ready to host Zelenskyy's talks with Putin in Turkey

Direct negotiations should take place at the current stage of the war, Turkey believes

Recep Erdogan (Photo: EPA/NECATI SAVAS)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed bilateral and regional issues, as well as ending the full-scale war, during a meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on May 15. This was reported by in the office of the Turkish president.

Erdogan said he would be happy to host Zelenskiy's talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, when both sides are ready. According to him, Turkey attaches importance to maintaining open channels of dialogue.

The Turkish leader also stated that at this stage, the course of Russia's war against Ukraine needs to be resolved through direct negotiations. In addition, it is "critically important" to reach a minimal common agreement on key issues.

"President Erdogan said that a historic opportunity to start negotiations had been seized and that he strongly supported the talks at both the technical and leadership levels," the office said .