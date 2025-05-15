Erdogan to call for immediate ceasefire during meeting with Zelensky

The presidents will discuss, in particular, Russia's war against Ukraine in all its aspects.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: depositphotos)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will call for an immediate ceasefire during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky , the Turkish presidential office and the director of the communications department of Erdogan's administration, Fahrettin Altun , announced.

During the talks, the presidents will discuss the latest developments in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine in all its aspects, and Erdogan will also emphasize Turkey's approach, which advocates the beginning of a ceasefire and peace talks.

"As part of the visit, during bilateral and inter-delegation negotiations, our president will emphasize Turkey's approach, which advocates for the earliest possible establishment of a ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations," Altun said.

In addition, the leaders will exchange views on the bilateral agenda of Turkey and Ukraine.

Zelensky has already arrived in Turkey . He stressed that the Ukrainian delegation is represented at the highest level, while the level of the Russian delegation is similar to a "fake" one.

"We will think about what we will do and what our steps will be after talking with President Erdogan," the president emphasized.

Zelensky noted that it is necessary to understand the level of Russian delegations and what mandate the Russian representatives have, "whether they are able to accept at least something themselves."