In Istanbul, Ukraine and Russia compete for Trump's attention – analyst Kapitonenko

Zelenskyy agreed to talks in Istanbul to show Trump that Putin is an obstacle to peace, Kapitonenko says

Putin made a statement on the night of May 11 to show that he wanted talks, but Ukraine did not. However, Zelenskyy agreed to a meeting in Istanbul (Photo: EPA-EFE/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV)

Kyiv and Moscow are now competing for the attention of US President Donald Trump rather than looking for ways to peace at the talks in Istanbul. This opinion was expressed in a commentary to LIGA.net by Mykola Kapitonenko, an analyst at the International Center for Policy Studies.

The analyst emphasized that Istanbul is a signal from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Trump and an attempt to sway him to Ukraine.

"Zelenskiy needs to convince Trump and the West that Putin is the obstacle. That Kyiv is ready for a dialogue, even in conditions of complete uncertainty, when it is not known whether the Russians will agree and to what exactly," Kapitonenko said .

He emphasized that Ukraine had agreed to Istanbul out of necessity, because the situation on the battlefield was not good. On the other hand, this is a normal "diplomatic move.".

Kapitonenko added that Ukraine and Russia are too far from possible compromises. Therefore, the talks in Istanbul are a demonstration of positions, without any possible significant shifts.

No fundamental decisions can be expected, he believes.

On the evening of May 14, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks on the Russian-Ukrainian war in Turkey. He will not go to Istanbul himself.

Later it became known that Trump would also not go to Turkey to participate in the talks.

On May 15, it became known that Zelenskyy was ready to refuse to negotiate with Russia in Istanbul, but American and European officials convinced him to go.