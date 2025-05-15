Anadolu Agency: Zelensky and Erdogan's meeting is over – they talked for almost three hours
A meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. has ended in Ankara, reports Anadolu Ajansı.
It is noted that the conversation was held in a closed format and lasted two hours and 45 minutes.
In addition to the leaders of the two countries, the meeting was also attended by Turkish Minister of National Defense Yashar Güler, Head of the National Intelligence Service Ibrahim Kalın, and Presidential Advisor on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Çagatay Kilic.
The meeting between Zelensky and Erdogan began around 14:00 – this was confirmed by the President's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov.
- on May 11, Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially great day for Ukraine and Russia.".
- Later, Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there. And on May 13, President confirmed his visit to Turkey and announced talks with Erdogan.
- On May 15, Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Turkey, where the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia since 2022 are to take place. The first meeting was scheduled with Erdogan.