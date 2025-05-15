Anadolu Agency: Zelensky and Erdogan's meeting is over – they talked for almost three hours

The conversation was also attended by several Turkish officials

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Erdogan (Photo: tccb.gov.tr)

A meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. has ended in Ankara, reports Anadolu Ajansı.

It is noted that the conversation was held in a closed format and lasted two hours and 45 minutes.

In addition to the leaders of the two countries, the meeting was also attended by Turkish Minister of National Defense Yashar Güler, Head of the National Intelligence Service Ibrahim Kalın, and Presidential Advisor on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Çagatay Kilic.

The meeting between Zelensky and Erdogan began around 14:00 – this was confirmed by the President's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov.