Zelenskyy's meeting with Erdogan begins in Ankara – photos

Talks between the leaders of Ukraine and Turkey take place in the presidential complex in Ankara

Meeting in Ankara (Photo: Turkish Presidential Press Service)

A meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan has begun in Ankara. This was reported in a commentary to the Ukrainian media by the presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov.

Anadolu Agency Anadolu reported that the talks are taking place in the presidential complex in the Turkish capital.

on May 15, Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Turkey, where the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia since 2022 are to take place. The President said that his visit would begin with a meeting with Erdogan.

"We will think about what we will do and what our steps will be after talking to President Erdogan," Zelenskyy said, criticizing the level of the Russian delegation.

Photo: Press service of the President of Turkey

