Zelenskyy's meeting with Erdogan begins in Ankara – photos
A meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan has begun in Ankara. This was reported in a commentary to the Ukrainian media by the presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov.
Anadolu Agency Anadolu reported that the talks are taking place in the presidential complex in the Turkish capital.
on May 15, Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Turkey, where the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia since 2022 are to take place. The President said that his visit would begin with a meeting with Erdogan.
"We will think about what we will do and what our steps will be after talking to President Erdogan," Zelenskyy said, criticizing the level of the Russian delegation.
- on May 11, Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially great day for Ukraine and Russia".
- Later, Zelenskyy said, that he was ready to meet Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there.
- On May 13, Zelenskyy confirmed his visit to Turkey and announced talks with Erdogan.