Malyuk and Umerov have arrived in Turkey. Who else was seen in the delegation: video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian delegation was at the highest level

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

The Ukrainian delegation that arrived in Turkey for the talks included the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Relevant videos from the Turkish capital's airport were published by We-Ukraine and News.LIVE.

Video from Ankara airport shows Umerov and Malyuk.

In addition, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov is accompanying them from the plane.

At the airport, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation were met by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Nariman Dzhelal.

"As for our level, our delegation is at the highest level. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, my office, the military, our intelligence, representatives of all intelligence agencies, by the way," Zelensky said, speaking to reporters immediately upon arrival.

At the same time, the President called the level of of the Russian delegation in Turkey "sham".

On the evening of May 14, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks on the Russian-Ukrainian war in Turkey. He will not go to Istanbul himself.

Britain notes that Russia has sent "low-level" representatives to Turkey for talks.