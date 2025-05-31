According to the British Lord, Ukraine is setting new standards for how naval power can manifest itself in the 21st century.

Magura marine drone (Photo: GUR MO)

The use of drones like the Magura is rewriting the rules of naval warfare, British philanthropist and entrepreneur Lord Michael Ashcroft said at the opening of the Black Sea Security Forum 2025.

According to him, Ukraine, without a traditional navy, was able to neutralize and repel a major maritime power through innovation. This is shaping new standards for the manifestation of naval power in the 21st century.

"Ukraine's use of unmanned naval drones, such as the Magura, is rewriting the rules of naval warfare. I had the honor of personally familiarizing myself with these technologies and talking to the operators who control them. Their ingenuity is impressive," he noted.

Ashcroft also mentioned that recently, naval drones from the Group 13 special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed two Russian Su-30 fighter jets. According to him, this event is a turning point in the history of military affairs.

"Ukraine is not only defending itself, it is setting new standards for how naval power can manifest itself in the 21st century. Great Britain, with its glorious maritime tradition, has much to learn from Ukraine. The same applies to our European allies," he added.

Lord Ashcroft emphasized that studying in Ukraine is not only an act of solidarity, but also an important step in preparing for future conflicts in the new geopolitical context.