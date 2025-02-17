British PM: US security guarantee' the only path to peace in Ukraine

Keir Starmer emphasized that not only Ukraine's future is at stake

Keir Starmer (Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA)

Security guarantees from the United States are the only path to peace in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said after a meeting of European leaders in Paris, as reported by Sky News.

He stated that the "US backstop" is the "only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again." Starmer added that not only Ukraine's future is at stake.

"It is an existential question for Europe as a whole, and therefore vital for Britain's national interests. This is a once in a generation moment for the collective security of our continent," the British prime minister said.

Any peace agreement for Ukraine must "safeguard its sovereignty" and deter Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from engaging in "further aggression in the future," Starmer noted.

"Europe must play its role, and I'm prepared to consider committing British forces on the ground alongside others if there is a lasting peace agreement," he said at the Paris meeting.

Starmer confirmed that he will meet with US President Donald Trump next week. He expressed confidence that the US will not withdraw from NATO.

"But we Europeans will have to do more. The issue of burden sharing is not new, but it is now pressing and Europeans will have to step up, both in terms of spending and the capabilities that we provide," the politician stated.

He also announced an upcoming conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days and talks with European allies after returning from the US.

Britain will "take a leading responsibility, as we always have", the prime minister said.