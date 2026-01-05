Budanov joins the National Security and Defence Council – Zelenskyy's decree

The head of the OP was included in the staff of the National Security and Defense Council

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a new head of his office Kyrylo Budanov to the National Security and Defense Council. This decree was published on the president's website.

According to the document, Budanov was appointed to the Council.

At the same time, Oleh Ivashchenko were removed from the NSDC – the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SZR), who on January 2 led The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) after Budanov.

The head of the Foreign Intelligence is a member of the Council, but the head of the HUR is not. So far, the position of the head of the SZR remains vacant.

With his current decree, Zelenskyy has introduced another changes to the NSDC staff, approved in July 2025.