Budanov: Russia has serious economic problems, but they have not broken the Kremlin's strategy

The head of the GRU said that Russia is already experiencing serious financial problems, but it is not a critical level

Kirill Budanov (Photo: Liga.net)

Russia is already experiencing serious economic problems, but these difficulties have not yet reached a level that would force the Kremlin to change its strategic vision. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kirill Budanov at the Kyiv International Economic Forum, the correspondent reports LIGA.net.

Budanov emphasized that no economy in the world can withstand a protracted war, and Russia is already experiencing serious financial problems.

"It is true that they are experiencing economic problems. But this is not yet the level of socio-economic and financial difficulties that will force them to reconsider their strategic vision of the world," he said.

The DIU Chief also emphasized thatukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries have caused more damage to the enemy than international sanctions, but sanctions pressure remains insufficient.