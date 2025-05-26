Bundeswehr Inspector General orders complete rearmament of German army by 2029 – Reuters

German soldiers (Photo: nara.getarchive.net)

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer, has ordered the German armed forces to be fully equipped with weapons and other materials by 2029. This was reported by Reuters , having read the relevant document.

According to estimates by Breuer and other senior NATO military officials, Russia may have rebuilt its forces sufficiently to attack NATO territory by 2029.

The document "Directive Priorities for Strengthening Preparedness," which Breuer signed on May 19, states that Germany will achieve the goal with the help of funds received as a result of the country's debt relief in March.

In the directive, Breuer specifically sets out priorities for the weapons to be acquired or developed first. These partly reflect the priorities previously set by NATO.

Among them is the strengthening of Germany's depleted air defenses, in particular to intercept drones.

In 2024, Reuters sources reported that NATO would ask Berlin to at least quadruple its air defense capabilities, ranging from longer-range systems such as Patriot to shorter-range systems.

Another priority, according to the document, is the ability to deliver deep precision strikes, effectively hitting targets at distances of more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) and far behind the enemy's front lines.

In addition to the requirement to replenish Germany's ammunition stocks, Breuer also orders Germany to raise its stockpile targets for all types of ammunition.

Other priorities include rapidly expanding Germany's electronic warfare capabilities and creating a sustainable system of "offensive and defensive capabilities" in space.