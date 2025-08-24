Carney does not rule out Canada sending its troops to Ukraine

Strong Armed Forces should be the core of security guarantees for Ukraine, says Canadian Prime Minister

Mark Carney (Photo: Office of the President)

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney does not rule out that his country will send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees. The head of the Canadian government made a statement to this effect performed at a briefing in Kyiv.

According to him, the core of security guarantees is a strong Armed Forces of Ukraine. Carney added that in this context, we are talking about weapons, defense production and training of the Ukrainian military.

The Prime Minister of Canada reminded that since the occupation of Crimea, his country has trained 45,000 Ukrainian military personnel under the UNIFIER program.

"We are working with our allies and the 'coalition of the willing', with Ukraine, on the terms of those security assurances – on the ground, in the sky and at sea. And I wouldn't rule out the presence of troops," Carney said when asked what kind of security guarantees Canada is ready to provide to Ukraine.

On August 19, Trump said that The United States will not send military to Ukraine, but will help "in the air".

Bloomberg wrote that about 10 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine after the fighting stopped.