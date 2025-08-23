Chairman of the NATO Military Committee: It is too early to talk about deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine

The general noted that the issue of the powers of the foreign contingent has not yet been resolved

Giuseppe Dragone (Photo: EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET)

It is premature to consider sending a ground contingent of allied countries to Ukraine as a security guarantee. This was stated by the head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Dragonet, in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

"These issues are part of international politics and negotiations with Moscow. But we have not discussed them at all in NATO, we have not even hinted at them... This is premature, to put it mildly," he said .

The admiral noted that the issue of allied troops has been raised by some countries, but is still "in its infancy." According to Dragonet, the security guarantees discussed by politicians should set the context.

For example, who will decide on the ground whether the parties have violated the ceasefire agreement? Who will develop the rules for the use of military force? It is also unclear whether the peacekeepers will only have to observe the situation or whether they will be able to defend themselves and with what weapons.

"Nothing is certain. In my field, I don't even know if there are any ready troops at all, and maybe someone could consider using soldiers from non-NATO countries. But there is one firm statement: NATO remains committed to protecting the citizens of its member states first and foremost," Dragonet summarized .