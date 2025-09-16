CBC News: Canada's Transportation Minister Freeland to become special envoy for Ukraine

The official announcement of the new appointment of Christy Freeland is expected on September 16

Christia Freeland (Photo: Spencer Colby/EPA)

The current head of the Ministry of Transportation of Canada, Chrystia Freeland, will take up the post of Canada's special envoy for Ukraine. This was reported by the media CBC News with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

According to the sources, Freeland is resigning from her post as Minister of Transportation and Internal Trade. She is expected to be appointed Special Representative for Ukraine.

Official announcement of Freeland's new appointment is expected on Tuesday, September 16.

Freeland has been an integral part of Canadian politics since the Liberals came to power in 2015 and was a deputy to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

She has held prominent positions in the country, including becoming the first woman to be appointed Minister of Finance in 2020.

UPDATE. Carnie confirmed that he offered Freeland a new position as special representative for Ukraine.

BACKGROUND. Freeland is an author, journalist and politician, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada since November 20, 2019, Minister of Finance of Canada from August 18, 2020 to December 16, 2024. She was born on August 2, 1968 in Peace River, Alberta. Her father, Donald Freeland, was a lawyer and member of the Liberal Party of Canada. Her mother, Halyna Khomyak, a Ukrainian born in a refugee camp in Germany after the war, was also a lawyer and ran in the 1988 election in the Edmonton-Strathcona constituency for the New Democratic Party.

On August 24, the Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Canada signed a Letter of Intent between the departments on joint production of defense products.

On the same day, it became known that Canada will allocate $500 million for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine under the PURL initiative.