Zelenskiy and Carney sign action plan for security agreement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Carney (Photo: OP)

On Sunday, August 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney signed an action plan to implement a security cooperation agreement. This was reported by the Office of the President.

This plan defines the main areas and mechanisms for implementing bilateral security cooperation. It covers military training, defense capacity building, intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, counterterrorism and hybrid threats.

Ukraine and Canada signed a security cooperation agreement on February 24, 2024. At that time, Canada was the first country outside of Europe to demonstrate its security commitments to Ukraine.

Also on this day, in the presence of the leaders, Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty signed a Letter of Intent between the two ministries on joint production of defense products in Canada and Ukraine.

The document confirms Canada's intention to finance joint production of defense products of Ukrainian origin in Canada and Ukraine.

"The agreement is aimed at deepening bilateral defense-industrial cooperation, expanding and creating new production facilities in Ukraine and Canada, increasing the sustainability and continuity of defense supplies," commented Shmyhal.

The Minister of Defense noted that these agreements will not only simplify the establishment of Ukrainian companies in Canada and facilitate the exchange of technologies, but will also help provide the Defense Forces with modern weapons and military equipment in the long term.

Photo: Ministry of Defense

Photo: Ministry of Defense

On August 24, it became known that Canada will allocate $500 million to purchase US weapons for Ukraine under the PURL initiative.

Carney did not rule out that Canada would send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.