According to the diplomat, the EU is well aware that in the event of a ceasefire in Ukraine, Russia will likely attack Europe.

Valeriy Chaly (Photo: video screenshot)

European countries are interested in continuing the Russian-Ukrainian war, because they are not ready to fight with Russia at the moment. They need another two to three years to strengthen their defense. This opinion was expressed by diplomat, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States from 2015 to 2019, Valeriy Chaly, in LIGA.net .

According to the diplomat, the EU is well aware that in the event of a ceasefire in Ukraine, Russia may attack one of its European neighbors, and NATO will not be able to prevent this.

"If Russia went to Estonia now, it would calmly occupy half the country in 72 hours, then withdraw, and NATO would not have time to do anything except express concern," he said.

Chaly howled that Europe is not ready for a war of such intensity, in particular, it does not have enough missiles and shells. Ukraine's resistance gives the EU time to prepare.

"They really need Ukraine now. In what role? As a country that will fight for another two or three years. This is the truth that needs to be told now. European countries are interested in continuing the war," he said.

However, according to the diplomat, Europe may be mistaken in its assessment of the plans of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin . It is possible that Russia will attack a NATO country without departing from the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The diplomat also emphasized that the EU's interest in continuing the war has only recently arisen.

"This problem has arisen recently, it was not there in 2023. Then the war could have been stopped and the threat to Europe could have been stopped," he said.

But, as Chaly stated, Ukraine has no choice but to continue fighting, because it is about our survival.