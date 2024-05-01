Chashiv Yar. Russia throws soldiers into battle unarmed, forcing them to acquire weapons in battle

A spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group said that the Russian military command instructs its soldiers to obtain weapons in combat

In the area of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Oblast, there have been instances of Russia sending its troops into battle without weapons, the spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, Nazar Voloshyn, told LIGA.net.

"In the area of Chasiv Yar, there are cases in which the enemy, regardless of the loss of personnel, sends people into battle without weapons. They may hold sticks or something else that imitates the presence of weapons. At the same time, they receive instructions that they must get weapons in the battle," he said.

Voloshyn added that the Defense Forces continue to inflict losses on the occupiers in manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire battle line.

In April, the Russian army lost 24,156 personnel, 308 tanks, 671 combat vehicles, 15,945 drones, 10 anti-aircraft systems, and other military equipment in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group.

