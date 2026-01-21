Chief of Intelligence visits Zaporizhzhia front amid constant Russian attacks

Ivashchenko listened to the reports of the commanders and discussed the tasks to be emphasized

Oleh Ivashchenko (Photo: GUR)

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Oleg Ivashchenko visited the Zaporizhzhia front to discuss the situation on the battlefield and analyze the enemy's intentions. About this reported in the GUR.

During the conversation, they determined how to deepen the interaction and coordination of all components of the Defense Forces, in particular, how to strengthen all types of intelligence. They emphasized the need to increase the supply of the latest technical intelligence equipment and enhance the training of intelligence officers in accordance with the requirements of modern warfare.

Commanders of the DIU military units reported to Ivashchenko on the work on the Zaporizhzhia front. The head thanked the soldiers, in particular, the Active Operations Department and the Timur Special Forces, for their daily combat work, replenishment of the exchange fund and compliance with international humanitarian law.

"The fate of Ukraine today depends on our resilience and professionalism. I emphasize that our units must act proactively – that is why it is so important to obtain and possess high-quality intelligence information," Ivashchenko said.

The intelligence chief also met with the leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration and discussed priorities for further cooperation.

Pros data According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, nine Russian attacks were repelled in the Gulyaypol sector in Zaporizhzhia region in the area of Gulyaypol and in the directions of Dobropillia and Zelene over the past day. In the Oleksandrivsk sector, the enemy made one attack in the direction of Novyi Zaporizhzhia.

In the Orikhivsk sector, two firefights took place in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.