Chief of the General Staff: The more difficult it is for Russia at the front, the more often it will hit civilian infrastructure

Russians will continue to try to hit critical facilities for the life of Ukrainians

Andriy Hnatov (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The harder it is for Russia to succeed at the front, the more frequent attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine will be. This opinion was expressed by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov.

in a commentary to LIGA.net

"The more difficult it will be for the enemy to achieve any success on the frontline, the more it will hit civilian infrastructure, trying to force decisions it needs," said Lieutenant General.

He also noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not stop at terrorizing the population of his own country. Therefore, there is a prospect of scaling up terror against Ukrainian civilians and the rear.

When asked whether it makes sense for Ukrainians to prepare for a "hard fall," the Chief of the General Staff replied that he would not make any predictions. But he emphasized that the Russians will continue to try to hit those facilities on which the vital activity of all segments of the country depends.