Chief of the General Staff: The more difficult it is for Russia at the front, the more often it will hit civilian infrastructure
The harder it is for Russia to succeed at the front, the more frequent attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine will be. This opinion was expressed by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov.
in a commentary to LIGA.net
"The more difficult it will be for the enemy to achieve any success on the frontline, the more it will hit civilian infrastructure, trying to force decisions it needs," said Lieutenant General.
He also noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not stop at terrorizing the population of his own country. Therefore, there is a prospect of scaling up terror against Ukrainian civilians and the rear.
When asked whether it makes sense for Ukrainians to prepare for a "hard fall," the Chief of the General Staff replied that he would not make any predictions. But he emphasized that the Russians will continue to try to hit those facilities on which the vital activity of all segments of the country depends.
- on September 16, President Zelensky announced the disruption of almost three Russian offensives and noted that Putin is unlikely to know about it.
- The General Staff also reported that Russia's spring and summer offensive was a complete failure. Now the enemy is regrouping and trying to create conditions for an autumn offensive.
Comments (0)