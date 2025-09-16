"Putin does not know about it". Zelenskyy announces thwarting of almost three Russian offensives, two more to come

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian defenders had managed to thwart two Russian offensives at the front, and the fate of another would be known in the coming days. At the same time, two occupants' operations are also expected in the fall, the head of state said in an interview with British TV channel Sky News.

"In my opinion, we worked very well in time. We disrupted three [offensive] operations: two of them were completely disrupted... And the third one, I think, to be honest, will take a day or two to realize that they [the Russians] suffered heavy losses and failed. But I need one or two more days to say this publicly: because our guys are acting in the same direction. Actions are important now," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, the occupiers are preparing for two more offensive operations in the fall.

"I believe that the Russians have it worse than they expected. I would say that they are doing much worse than they [the Russian dictator] To Putin they reported. And Putin does not know about it. I think he is not aware of it. But, of course, there are graphs, he has reports – at some point he will see all this," the head of state summarized.